Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

The content of the Russian-language TV channel FreeDom in social networks and on partner channels has collected more than 6 billion views in 11 months, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has reported.

"For 11 months, the total number of views of the content of the Russian-language information marathon FreeDom in social networks and partner channels has crossed the mark of 6.03 billion," the press service of the ministry said.

It is noted that in January, the channel's materials were viewed about 477 million times.

"The TOP cities on views: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar and Yekaterinburg. In the ranking of the TOP 10 countries on views, Ukraine is in 10th place (0.8% of the audience). In the rating of views by city, not a single Ukrainian city entered the TOP 50," the ministry stressed.