Facts

19:07 14.02.2023

Govt makes changes to public counter terrorism system

1 min read
Govt makes changes to public counter terrorism system

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced amendments to the regulation on a unified public system for preventing, responding to and stopping terrorist acts and minimizing their consequences, Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, said on his Telegram channel.

The list of measures taken by the subjects of the fight against terrorism according to the Yellow threat level has been expanded, according to which such subjects provide the Anti-Terrorism Center under the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) with forces and means for conducting an anti-terrorist operation and carry out other measures aimed at preventing and stopping terrorist activities.

The list of measures carried out by the Anti-Terrorist Center under the SBU has also been expanded for the Yellow threat level, according to which this Center will develop or refine a plan for conducting an anti-terrorist operation, determine the need for attracted forces and means, and will coordinate and organize measures to prevent terrorist activities, as well as the actions of the units and forces involved; will ensure the involvement of all or individual subjects of the fight against terrorism, forces and means for the anti-terrorist operation.

Tags: #ukraine #public #anti_terror

MORE ABOUT

19:35 13.02.2023
Border guards detain Russian, who tried to illegally enter Ukraine, for second time

Border guards detain Russian, who tried to illegally enter Ukraine, for second time

19:35 13.02.2023
Invaders station three Caliber carriers in Black Sea

Invaders station three Caliber carriers in Black Sea

19:34 13.02.2023
Stoltenberg: Russia lacks in troops quality, trying to compensate for it in quantity

Stoltenberg: Russia lacks in troops quality, trying to compensate for it in quantity

19:52 10.02.2023
USAID provides $60 mln to enhance Ukraine's cybersecurity

USAID provides $60 mln to enhance Ukraine's cybersecurity

11:08 10.02.2023
Britain and Ukraine continue negotiations on supply of long-range missiles to Kyiv – media

Britain and Ukraine continue negotiations on supply of long-range missiles to Kyiv – media

09:58 09.02.2023
London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

09:33 09.02.2023
Swedish parliament approves $400 mln defense aid to Ukraine

Swedish parliament approves $400 mln defense aid to Ukraine

20:36 08.02.2023
West can supply Ukraine with first Leopard 2 battalion by April or May - German defense minister

West can supply Ukraine with first Leopard 2 battalion by April or May - German defense minister

20:15 08.02.2023
British Challenger 2 tanks to appear in Ukraine in March, transfer of fighters is possible – Sunak

British Challenger 2 tanks to appear in Ukraine in March, transfer of fighters is possible – Sunak

20:12 08.02.2023
FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

Five Ukrainian citizens killed, incl family from Zaporizhia, due to earthquake in Turkey – MFA

Coreper to create ad hoc working party on use of frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

LATEST

USA may transfer Iranian weapons seized from Yemeni fighters to Ukraine

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Ukrainian power engineers demonstrate record rates of repairs of energy facilities never seen before war – Ukrenergo head

Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

Zelensky discusses with Canadian FM further cooperation in defense and security

EU Working Group to look at using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine – Swedish PM

Invaders bring one carrier of Calibers on combat duty in Black Sea - AFU Navy

U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

Five Ukrainian citizens killed, incl family from Zaporizhia, due to earthquake in Turkey – MFA

Coreper to create ad hoc working party on use of frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD