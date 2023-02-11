Facts

14:18 11.02.2023

Russia has no sufficient resources for large-scale offensive – Defense Intelligence

2 min read
The Russian Federation does not have sufficient resources to launch a large-scale offensive by the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, according to the Telegram channel of the Defense Intelligence.

"While information is spreading about a large-scale Russian offensive planned for February 24, Ukrainian military intelligence reports that Russia has already launched a full-scale offensive on February 24 last year, which continues today," Andriy Cherniak, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, said in a comment to Kyiv Post.

According to him, Russia plans to intensify its efforts in the east of Ukraine in the coming weeks, noting that now it is "trying to find weaknesses in our defense."

"However, according to our information, the Russian command does not have sufficient resources for large-scale offensive operations. The main goal of the Russian troops remains to achieve at least some tactical success in eastern Ukraine," he said.

Cherniak also stressed that Russia lacks high-precision weapons.

"Russia is facing a shortage of high-precision weapons, and despite this, it will continue to use missile terror against the civilian population in Ukraine. The Russians have already used more than 80% of high-precision missiles. They are trying to resume their production, but so far they have not succeeded," the expert stated.

