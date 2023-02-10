Facts

20:50 10.02.2023

Zelensky to Ukrainians: The way they welcome Ukraine is what we did together

2 min read
Zelensky to Ukrainians: The way they welcome Ukraine is what we did together

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the Ukrainian people with words of gratitude.

"This week I said many words of gratitude to our allies and partners – everyone who helps us. And now I want to say words of gratitude to you, Ukrainians," he said in a video address on Friday.

"It is always an honor for me to represent Ukraine, and I am proud of our beautiful and strong people. You have heard and seen how Ukraine is welcomed. It's what we all did together. It's how you are welcomed. I'm proud of Ukrainian courage. I'm proud of Ukrainian resilience. I'm proud of Ukrainian effectiveness," the president said.

He separately mentioned "our pilots, all our Air Force fighters, everyone who defends the Ukrainian sky."

"So far, unfortunately, we cannot shoot down all Russian missiles. But all those dozens of missiles that we shoot down every time during heavy airstrikes are hundreds of lives saved every time and it is saved infrastructure. That which gives life to the people. I thank you, Air Force!" the president said.

He vowed that "we will do everything to ensure that you have modern and efficient wings! Historical results for Ukraine are always closer than they might seem."

Tags: #zelensky #citizens #gratitude

