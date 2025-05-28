Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:57 28.05.2025

Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

The Russian side does not want to exchange citizens of other countries with Ukraine, because it wants to influence relations between the Russian Federation and those countries, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The situation is such that the Russians do not want to give you citizens of other countries in exchange. Because they want to influence relations between Russia and those countries where these guys came from. And they solve their own issues – what they need. Sometimes they need pressure, sometimes they need to exchange for their special agents who are in prisons in other countries," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

The president also noted that the Russians do not want to exchange citizens from Belarus, who are on the side of Ukraine.

"You know, I had a conversation with several representatives of the Middle East. I won't say which country it is now. But I said that this is the tenth time I've told them about this. This is the 10th time I've talked about our Muslim citizens who are in Russian prisons. But no one has been handed over to me yet. I mean in general. So, all the Muslims we exchanged, even Muslims, were exchanged through us. Through Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

