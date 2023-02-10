Britain and Ukraine continue negotiations on supply of long-range missiles to Kyiv – media

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak did not rule out that London could fulfill the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to supply Kyiv with long-range missiles, The Times has reported.

The publication says that Rishi Sunak responded to his request by admitting that nothing is out of the question when it comes to UK military aid supplies.

The issue was discussed during Zelensky's visit to London earlier this week. The Times says that discussions were held related to the potential supply of Harpoon anti-ship missiles with a range of 240 km, as well as Storm Shadow surface-to-air cruise missiles with a range of about 400 km.

At the same time, the publication reports that Zelensky said that the missiles would allow Ukraine to strike deep into (...) territories, and sources in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told the ezine that Kyiv is ready to use missiles to strike Crimea.

The Times says that t is assumed that negotiations on how many long-range missiles the UK could potentially supply are continuing, despite fears that cross-border strikes could lead to an escalation of the conflict.