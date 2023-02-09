Zelensky calls on leaders of EU countries to eliminate gaps in sanctions policy against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has met with the leaders of European countries and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy within the framework of the EU summit, the press service of the head of state reports.

"The President of Ukraine called for closing the gaps in the sanctions policy against Russia and speeding up the creation of an effective compensation mechanism," the report says.

In addition, Zelensky informed European leaders about the situation on the battlefield and the defense needs of Ukraine, in particular, about combat aircraft, armored vehicles, artillery and air defense. He stressed that the timely provision of the necessary equipment in the right volumes will allow restoring a just peace as soon as possible, as well as protecting the interests and values of Europe.

The participants of the meeting discussed the possibility of the transition of the military industry of the European Union countries to an enhanced mode of operation.

Zelensky also discussed with partners concrete steps to implement the formula of peace, and called for a decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU this year.