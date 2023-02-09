Facts

21:03 09.02.2023

Zelensky calls on leaders of EU countries to eliminate gaps in sanctions policy against Russia

1 min read
Zelensky calls on leaders of EU countries to eliminate gaps in sanctions policy against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has met with the leaders of European countries and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy within the framework of the EU summit, the press service of the head of state reports.

"The President of Ukraine called for closing the gaps in the sanctions policy against Russia and speeding up the creation of an effective compensation mechanism," the report says.

In addition, Zelensky informed European leaders about the situation on the battlefield and the defense needs of Ukraine, in particular, about combat aircraft, armored vehicles, artillery and air defense. He stressed that the timely provision of the necessary equipment in the right volumes will allow restoring a just peace as soon as possible, as well as protecting the interests and values of Europe.

The participants of the meeting discussed the possibility of the transition of the military industry of the European Union countries to an enhanced mode of operation.

Zelensky also discussed with partners concrete steps to implement the formula of peace, and called for a decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU this year.

Tags: #meeting #leadership #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

17:44 09.02.2023
Zelensky at European Council meeting: We should intensify cooperation dynamics before aggressor mobilizes its potential

Zelensky at European Council meeting: We should intensify cooperation dynamics before aggressor mobilizes its potential

13:20 09.02.2023
Victorious Ukraine to be member of victorious EU – Zelensky at European Parliament

Victorious Ukraine to be member of victorious EU – Zelensky at European Parliament

12:58 09.02.2023
We defending ourselves from most anti-European force in modern world - Zelensky at European Parliament

We defending ourselves from most anti-European force in modern world - Zelensky at European Parliament

11:17 09.02.2023
European Parliament's President: Proud to announce that Zelensky to be at European Parliament

European Parliament's President: Proud to announce that Zelensky to be at European Parliament

17:55 08.02.2023
Zelensky meets with Charles III

Zelensky meets with Charles III

16:12 08.02.2023
Zelensky, Sunak discuss Ukrainian army's key needs for weapons, military equipment

Zelensky, Sunak discuss Ukrainian army's key needs for weapons, military equipment

13:44 08.02.2023
Zelensky arrives in UK, to meet with Charles III – Sky News

Zelensky arrives in UK, to meet with Charles III – Sky News

12:20 08.02.2023
Zelensky to meet Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian soldiers in UK

Zelensky to meet Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian soldiers in UK

21:04 07.02.2023
Zelensky discusses Ukraine’s priority needs with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Zelensky discusses Ukraine’s priority needs with German Defense Minister Pistorius

16:34 07.02.2023
SBU can be what people of Ukraine want it to be – Zelensky in Rada before voting for Maliuk's candidacy

SBU can be what people of Ukraine want it to be – Zelensky in Rada before voting for Maliuk's candidacy

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from explosion in Darnytsky district of Kyiv rises to three – municipal authorities

Two people killed by explosion in Kyiv, four people rescued from under rubble, search operation continues

Klitschko: Building 500 sq m in area destroyed by explosion in Kyiv, search operations continue

Issue of long-range weapons, fighter jets supply to Ukraine solved – Yermak

Weather continues to significantly affect military operations, with worst offensive conditions expected in March – UK intelligence

LATEST

Ukrainian MFA calls on Ukrainian MPs to join forces on issue of excluding Russia from UNSC, UN itself – spokesperson

Office to bring Ukrainian legislation closer to EU legislation being created in Rada – Stefanchuk

Ministry of Veterans to create structure of veteran mentoring – Laputina

Occupiers equip mobile crematorium in Tokmak to conceal number of deaths among Russians – AFU General Staff

Ukraine needs even more supplies of weapons from allies to stop revenge being prepared by Russia – Stefanchuk

Russia focuses on offensive in several directions in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Death toll from explosion in Darnytsky district of Kyiv rises to three – municipal authorities

Two people killed by explosion in Kyiv, four people rescued from under rubble, search operation continues

Ukraine may receive new Panther tanks within 15 to 18 months – Rheinmetall head

Klitschko: Building 500 sq m in area destroyed by explosion in Kyiv, search operations continue

AD
AD
AD
AD