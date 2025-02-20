Shmyhal: Govt ready to cooperate with US administration for pragmatic, mutually beneficial results

During a meeting with U.S. Presidential Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal expressed the Ukrainian government's readiness to cooperate with the United States for "pragmatic and mutually beneficial results."

"The government is ready to work together with the U.S. administration for pragmatic and mutually beneficial results for our countries," he said in a Telegram message on Thursday following his meeting with Kellogg, which the Ukrainian Prime Minister described as constructive.

According to Shmyhal, during the meeting he informed Kellogg about the daily resistance to Russian aggression.

"I informed him about the economic situation. Despite the war, we develop defense production, cover social expenditures, and every hryvnia of our taxpayers goes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The economy is working on military rails," he said.

Also, the Prime Minister spoke about the daily Russian terror against Ukrainians, attacks on energy facilities and other crimes.

"I emphasized that Ukraine seeks peace more than anyone. But it must be a just peace with reliable security guarantees and bringing the aggressor to justice. It is important that any negotiations on peace in Ukraine take place with the participation of Ukraine," he emphasized.

"Ukraine is bravely and decisively deterring Russian military aggression on our sovereign territory, and we are grateful to the United States and all Americans for their support in this Russia-inspired war. Mr. Kellogg's mission is to help establish a just and lasting peace. In this he has the full support of the Ukrainian government," Shmyhal said, adding that Ukraine counts on "the U.S. leadership in ensuring a just and durable peace."