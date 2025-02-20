Facts

20:32 20.02.2025

Shmyhal: Govt ready to cooperate with US administration for pragmatic, mutually beneficial results

2 min read
Shmyhal: Govt ready to cooperate with US administration for pragmatic, mutually beneficial results

During a meeting with U.S. Presidential Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal expressed the Ukrainian government's readiness to cooperate with the United States for "pragmatic and mutually beneficial results."

"The government is ready to work together with the U.S. administration for pragmatic and mutually beneficial results for our countries," he said in a Telegram message on Thursday following his meeting with Kellogg, which the Ukrainian Prime Minister described as constructive.

According to Shmyhal, during the meeting he informed Kellogg about the daily resistance to Russian aggression.

"I informed him about the economic situation. Despite the war, we develop defense production, cover social expenditures, and every hryvnia of our taxpayers goes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The economy is working on military rails," he said.

Also, the Prime Minister spoke about the daily Russian terror against Ukrainians, attacks on energy facilities and other crimes.

"I emphasized that Ukraine seeks peace more than anyone. But it must be a just peace with reliable security guarantees and bringing the aggressor to justice. It is important that any negotiations on peace in Ukraine take place with the participation of Ukraine," he emphasized.

"Ukraine is bravely and decisively deterring Russian military aggression on our sovereign territory, and we are grateful to the United States and all Americans for their support in this Russia-inspired war. Mr. Kellogg's mission is to help establish a just and lasting peace. In this he has the full support of the Ukrainian government," Shmyhal said, adding that Ukraine counts on "the U.S. leadership in ensuring a just and durable peace."

Tags: #shmyhal #kellogg #meeting

MORE ABOUT

20:49 24.02.2025
Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, minerals deal signing could happen this or next week – Trump

Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, minerals deal signing could happen this or next week – Trump

20:08 24.02.2025
PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

14:46 22.02.2025
U.S. special presidential envoy Kellogg visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Irpin, calls for war to end

U.S. special presidential envoy Kellogg visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Irpin, calls for war to end

20:24 21.02.2025
European defense chiefs to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine

European defense chiefs to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine

09:39 21.02.2025
Zelenskyy: Meeting with Kellogg restores hope, we need strong agreements with US

Zelenskyy: Meeting with Kellogg restores hope, we need strong agreements with US

20:14 20.02.2025
Zelenskyy after meeting with Kellogg: Ukraine is ready for strong, truly beneficial investment and security deal with US President

Zelenskyy after meeting with Kellogg: Ukraine is ready for strong, truly beneficial investment and security deal with US President

17:02 20.02.2025
Zelenskyy-Kellogg meeting begins

Zelenskyy-Kellogg meeting begins

14:24 19.02.2025
Zelenskyy believes Kellogg needs to see Kyiv in order to understand the situation

Zelenskyy believes Kellogg needs to see Kyiv in order to understand the situation

10:28 19.02.2025
Kellogg arrives in Kyiv

Kellogg arrives in Kyiv

19:36 18.02.2025
Duda after meeting with Kellogg: America decisively joins the game, I expect, at least, an end to aggression

Duda after meeting with Kellogg: America decisively joins the game, I expect, at least, an end to aggression

AD

HOT NEWS

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

LATEST

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

Trump: War in Ukraine ‘could end soon — within weeks’

Sixty IFRC national societies raise CHF 2.3 bln to support humanitarian action for Ukraine and Ukrainians

Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

IFRC President stresses the need for continued funding for Ukraine: Needs of Ukraine only going to increase, unfortunately

EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation doubles exports in 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD