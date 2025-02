Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, minerals deal signing could happen this or next week – Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this or next week.

"I will be meeting with President Zelenskyy. In fact, he may come in this week or next week to sign the agreement...,” Donald Trump said at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The agreement is being worked on now. They are very close to a final deal," he added.