09:39 21.02.2025

Zelenskyy: Meeting with Kellogg restores hope, we need strong agreements with US

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Thursday's meeting with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, "restores hope" and that Ukraine needs strong agreements with the US.

“A day of intense international work. My meeting with General Kellogg was one that restores hope, and we need strong agreements with the U.S.—agreements that will truly work,” the president said in his evening address Thursday.

Zelenskyy noted that he “instructed his team to work quickly and very sensibly.”

According to him, “economy and security must always go hand in hand, and the details of these agreements matter—the better they are structured, the greater the results.”

He also stated that with General Kellogg they discussed the frontline situation, the need to free all our prisoners of war held in Russia, and the necessity of a clear, reliable system of security guarantees—one that ensures this war never returns and that Russia never “destroys lives” again.

“We all need peace – Ukraine, Europe, America, and the entire world,” the Ukrainian leader summed up.

