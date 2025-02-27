Trump confirms meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday to sign deal

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he intends to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday morning to sign a cooperation agreement.

Trump said at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington on Thursday that President Zelenskyy is coming to see him on Friday morning. According to him, they are going to sign a really important agreement for both sides. He believes it's going to bring America into Ukraine where a lot of people are working. It’s a good option to his mind. Trump also said they are going to have a good deal with rare earth elements and other things that both countries need.