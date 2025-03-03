Facts

09:16 03.03.2025

Trump to hold meeting on suspension of aid to Ukraine

1 min read
Trump to hold meeting on suspension of aid to Ukraine
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with national security aides on Monday to likely consider suspending or canceling military aid to Ukraine, The NewYork Times reports, citing an unnamed Trump administration official.

In particular, the official said that Trump will meet with his top national security aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, to "consider and possibly take action on a range of policy options for Ukraine."

"These include suspending or canceling American military aid to Ukraine, including the final shipments of ammunition and equipment authorized and paid for during the Biden administration," The New York Times quoted an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Tags: #military_aid #ukraine #trump #meeting

