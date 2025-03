Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet on Saturday afternoon at the British prime minister's residence, The Guardian reports.

"Sir Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet in Downing Street No. 10 on Saturday afternoon after the Ukrainian president arrived in the UK by plane," reads the report.