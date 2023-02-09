Facts

12:10 09.02.2023

European Commission's President arrives at European Parliament for Zelensky's speech

1 min read
European Commission's President arrives at European Parliament for Zelensky's speech

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the session hall of the European Parliament for a speech by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Interfax-Ukraine's own correspondent, in addition to the members of the European Commission already present in the hall, Margrethe Vestager joined her.

Earlier, von der Leyen, together with European Council President Charles Michel, met Zelensky at the airport.

Western media have already called this visit of the head of the Ukrainian state historical.

Tags: #european_parliament #leyen

