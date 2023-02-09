Implementation of Zelensky's peace plan should lead to intl peace conference – Macron ahead of meeting with Zelensky, Scholz

French President Emmanuel Macron said President Volodymyr Zelensky's "peace formula" is a solid basis for creating a path to a peace conference.

Ukraine "can rely on France in what concerns peace matters." "We want to build peace together. A just peace for Ukraine and its people. A peace that would serve our common vision of a consolidated and united Europe. A peace that would create a space of stability and security for all," Macron assured this Wednesday during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky

"Ukraine can count on us in building peace. The plan that you offered is an essential basis for discussions on this path, which should lead us towards an international peace conference," he told the Ukrainian president.

Macron praised Volodymyr Zelensky's impressive courage, clarity and determination before a dinner between Emmanuel Macron, Volodymyr Zelensky and Olaf Scholz, the French President addressed his Ukrainian counterpart: "Your courage, your clarity and your determination are impressive." For his part, Olaf Scholz hailed "courage," "bravery" and "fortitude" of the Ukrainians.

"We stand next to Ukraine, determined to accompany it to victory," the French President told his Ukrainian counterpart. He added: "What happens in Ukraine affects the future of Europe."

Zelensky, in turn, welcomed "continental unity." The Ukrainian president said he was "happy to be here" to strengthen "our continental unity."