Facts

10:33 09.02.2023

Implementation of Zelensky's peace plan should lead to intl peace conference – Macron ahead of meeting with Zelensky, Scholz

2 min read
Implementation of Zelensky's peace plan should lead to intl peace conference – Macron ahead of meeting with Zelensky, Scholz

French President Emmanuel Macron said President Volodymyr Zelensky's "peace formula" is a solid basis for creating a path to a peace conference.

Ukraine "can rely on France in what concerns peace matters." "We want to build peace together. A just peace for Ukraine and its people. A peace that would serve our common vision of a consolidated and united Europe. A peace that would create a space of stability and security for all," Macron assured this Wednesday during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky

"Ukraine can count on us in building peace. The plan that you offered is an essential basis for discussions on this path, which should lead us towards an international peace conference," he told the Ukrainian president.

Macron praised Volodymyr Zelensky's impressive courage, clarity and determination before a dinner between Emmanuel Macron, Volodymyr Zelensky and Olaf Scholz, the French President addressed his Ukrainian counterpart: "Your courage, your clarity and your determination are impressive." For his part, Olaf Scholz hailed "courage," "bravery" and "fortitude" of the Ukrainians.

"We stand next to Ukraine, determined to accompany it to victory," the French President told his Ukrainian counterpart. He added: "What happens in Ukraine affects the future of Europe."

Zelensky, in turn, welcomed "continental unity." The Ukrainian president said he was "happy to be here" to strengthen "our continental unity."

Tags: #macron #peace_formula

MORE ABOUT

18:20 03.02.2023
European Council's President: We to work together with Ukraine on ten-point Peace Formula

European Council's President: We to work together with Ukraine on ten-point Peace Formula

14:56 20.01.2023
European Council President notes importance of involving Latin American, African and Central Asian countries in implementation of Zelensky's Peace Formula

European Council President notes importance of involving Latin American, African and Central Asian countries in implementation of Zelensky's Peace Formula

18:18 11.01.2023
Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Polish presidents' Joint Declaration highlights support for convening Global Peace Formula Summit

Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Polish presidents' Joint Declaration highlights support for convening Global Peace Formula Summit

17:27 05.01.2023
Turkey ready to take part in implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelensky following talk with Erdogan

Turkey ready to take part in implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelensky following talk with Erdogan

16:59 13.12.2022
Joint contribution to Ukraine's assistance to get through winter reaches EUR 1 bln – Macron

Joint contribution to Ukraine's assistance to get through winter reaches EUR 1 bln – Macron

12:03 08.11.2022
Negotiations with Russia should be held under conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine – Macron

Negotiations with Russia should be held under conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine – Macron

17:21 01.11.2022
Macron: We’re fully mobilized to increase military support for Ukraine as soon as possible, in particular, air defense

Macron: We’re fully mobilized to increase military support for Ukraine as soon as possible, in particular, air defense

15:06 13.10.2022
Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

15:54 23.08.2022
Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

11:24 02.08.2022
Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

AD

HOT NEWS

European Parliament's President: Proud to announce that Zelensky to be at European Parliament

London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

Zelensky, Sunak arrive at Dorset camp to meet Ukrainian troops

Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

LATEST

European Commission's President arrives at European Parliament for Zelensky's speech

Zelensky arrives in Brussels, meets with European Commission's President

European Parliament's President: Proud to announce that Zelensky to be at European Parliament

London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

Swedish parliament approves $400 mln defense aid to Ukraine

West can supply Ukraine with first Leopard 2 battalion by April or May - German defense minister

Germany delivers to Ukraine two more Gepard tanks, 11 vehicles, 29 generators

British Challenger 2 tanks to appear in Ukraine in March, transfer of fighters is possible – Sunak

FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

Occupiers continue filtration, looting of local population in Kherson region – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD