Zelenskyy and Macron agree that work at advisers and leaders’ level should be productive

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, the leaders coordinated their positions and agreed that work at the level of advisers and at the level of leaders should be effective.

“Emmanuel informed about his contacts with other leaders, those that had already taken place earlier in the day and those still planned. We are coordinating our positions and we equally see the need for a common European view on key security issues for Europe. Much depends – both now and in the long term – on the prudence and effectiveness of each step taken by Europe and America,” Zelenskyy said on X following the talk.

“We agreed that the work at both the advisor and leader levels must deliver results. We remain mindful of the need for a real ceasefire. Ukraine is ready for it, and there has been no clear public response from Russia yet,” Zelenskyy stressed.

He added that the near future should show what the consequences will be if Russia continues to drag out the war and disrupt constructive efforts.

The presidents of Ukraine and France agreed to discuss the results of their conversations with other leaders again during the day.