Facts

09:32 08.02.2023

Biden promises to help Ukraine as long as it takes

1 min read
Biden promises to help Ukraine as long as it takes

U.S. President Joe Biden in his annual message to Congress promised to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"Ambassador, America are united in our support for your country. We're going to stand with you, as long as it takes," Biden said during his annual address to Congress, which took place at 04.00 (Kyiv time) on Wednesday.

He also said the United States is working "for more freedom, more dignity, and more peace, not just in Europe, but everywhere."

Tags: #ukraine #support #biden

MORE ABOUT

21:20 07.02.2023
There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

19:34 07.02.2023
Ukraine cuts export of value-added food to Russia by 94% in 2022 – UAEA

Ukraine cuts export of value-added food to Russia by 94% in 2022 – UAEA

19:32 07.02.2023
Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

19:10 07.02.2023
Occupiers carry out one missile, 16 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory in past 24 hours

Occupiers carry out one missile, 16 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory in past 24 hours

17:24 07.02.2023
Ukraine to send search and rescue team of 87 people to Turkey to assist in aftermath of earthquake

Ukraine to send search and rescue team of 87 people to Turkey to assist in aftermath of earthquake

18:39 06.02.2023
Ukraine among first offers Turkey assistance in cleaning up earthquake aftermath, Ukrainian rescue team to arrive in country – ambassador

Ukraine among first offers Turkey assistance in cleaning up earthquake aftermath, Ukrainian rescue team to arrive in country – ambassador

17:22 06.02.2023
Ukraine intends to commission 500 MW of green generation, increase electricity imports to 2,000 MW - minister

Ukraine intends to commission 500 MW of green generation, increase electricity imports to 2,000 MW - minister

15:54 06.02.2023
Norway PM proposes to allocate more than $7 bln to Ukraine over five years

Norway PM proposes to allocate more than $7 bln to Ukraine over five years

15:38 04.02.2023
President of European Council: we are not afraid of Kremlin, Ukraine and EU are one family

President of European Council: we are not afraid of Kremlin, Ukraine and EU are one family

20:22 02.02.2023
EC supports increase in commercial power flows between Europe, Ukraine

EC supports increase in commercial power flows between Europe, Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

Zelensky calls on UK to create aviation coalition in support of Ukraine

Zelensky, Sunak discuss Ukrainian army's key needs for weapons, military equipment

Defense Ministry reboots anti-corruption department – Reznikov

LATEST

UK heading with us to victory over very idea of war – Zelensky

Johnson calls on Great Britain to give Ukraine Typhoon fighter jets, more Challenger tanks – media

Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

Zelensky meets with Charles III

Zelensky calls on UK to create aviation coalition in support of Ukraine

JIT MH17 investigation: Strong indications that Putin decided on supplying separatists with heavy weapons from which later Boeing was downed

Zelensky, Sunak discuss Ukrainian army's key needs for weapons, military equipment

Defense Ministry reboots anti-corruption department – Reznikov

Challenger tanks to be delivered to Ukraine by Royal Air Force – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD