Biden promises to help Ukraine as long as it takes

U.S. President Joe Biden in his annual message to Congress promised to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"Ambassador, America are united in our support for your country. We're going to stand with you, as long as it takes," Biden said during his annual address to Congress, which took place at 04.00 (Kyiv time) on Wednesday.

He also said the United States is working "for more freedom, more dignity, and more peace, not just in Europe, but everywhere."