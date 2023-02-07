Ukrainian rescuers to arrive in Turkey as soon as possible – Zelensky

Ukrainian rescuers will go to the earthquake-affected regions of Turkey in the near future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

“Speaking to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, I expressed condolences over the horrific tragedy that befell the people of Türkiye due to the earthquakes. I informed him of the decision to send a group of rescuers and equipment from Ukraine to Türkiye to help in overcoming the aftermath of the emergency,” he said on the Telegram.

“Ukrainian specialists have relevant experience in overcoming the consequences of natural disasters and will arrive in the affected regions as soon as possible,” Zelensky also noted.