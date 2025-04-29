Interfax-Ukraine
12:57 29.04.2025

Ideal vacation in Turkey with ANEX Tour online travel agency

Ultra-all-inclusive with a water park or cheap apartments with a kitchen? A relaxing vacation on the beach or exciting excursions? Hospitable Turkey can offer any format of vacation at sea. In the online travel agency ANEX Tour, you can order a personalised list of vouchers to hotels with different concepts or choose an inexpensive tour to Turkey on the website. For a quick search, there is a convenient filter system in the electronic catalogue of vouchers.

Sand or pebble beach in Turkey vacation

The most beautiful turquoise-colored sea water near pebble beaches. Experienced tourists prefer hotels that have stationary piers with stairs in the sea on a pebble beach. In the tour card on the website of the online travel agency ANEX Tour, you can evaluate the hotel and beach area on an online map.

A sandy beach with a gentle entrance to the water is chosen by families with small children and beginner swimmers. The best sandy beaches in Turkey:

  • the area of the ancient pirate city of Side: Manavgat, Evrenseki, Kumkoy, Çolaklı;
  • the resorts of Belek and Lara, the closest to Antalya;
  • the most popular Cleopatra Beach in Alanya;
  • in VIP-class hotels in Kemer (sand is brought in);
  • the Emerald Coast - Cirali, Oludeniz, Didim, Kas;
  • the Aegean Sea - the resorts of Icmeler, Kusadasi, Bodrum.

City hotel or ultra-all-inclusive Turkish complex

It's a good idea to buy packages to Turkish apartment hotels and inexpensive pensions without private beaches if you're planning excursions, car rental, or shopping. The most popular resorts with city hotels are the towns around Alanya, the historic centre of Antalya, Kemer, Izmir, and Bodrum.

Turkish all-inclusive or ultra all-inclusive hotels are chosen for beach vacations: most hotel services are free; the set of options depends on the hotel class. In the most luxurious 5* hotels with the UAI concept, tourists are treated to ice cream and fresh juices, restaurants and bars are open around the clock, rooms have branded cosmetics sets and a full minibar. It is profitable to buy vouchers to hotels with water parks and free spa programs.

Family concept or 16+ hotel in Turkey

The most popular family concept of Turkish hotels guarantees a great vacation for children and parents: mini-clubs with animators are open from morning to evening. Premium hotels offer a children's menu in the restaurant, stroller rental, swimming pools for children of different ages, and water parks.

The alternative concept of adult only guarantees the absence of guests under the age of 12 or 16 on the hotel territory. Do you dream of a relaxing vacation by the pool and silence in the restaurant? Find the filter “hotels for adults” in the catalogue of the online travel agency ANEX Tour.

Package tour to Turkey or “accommodation only” program: prices for 2025

In a package bus or air tour, the cost of the tour includes the main expenses of the tourist. On the website of the online travel agency ANEX Tour, you can buy online tours with air travel from Moldova, Poland, Hungary or Romania for 35000 UAH (7 nights, two adult tourists). Bus tours start from 24000 UAH.

The main advantages of package tours to Turkey:

  • before departure on vacation, the room is paid for (90% of the packages include meals); travel to and from the resort by bus or charter flight; group transfer to the hotel; travel insurance;
  • in any emergency (flight delay, overbooking at the hotel), there is help from the tour operator; during the vacation, local guides work with tourists.
  • the time of the group transfer is synchronised with the actual charter schedule.

The “accommodation only” program guarantees a favourable room rate for the dates chosen by tourists. Prices are affordable: 7-night tours with accommodation in a city hotel cost from UAH 10-12 thousand; an all-inclusive tour to a hotel with a water park costs UAH 35-40 thousand.

