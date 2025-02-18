Zelenskyy takes part in opening ceremony of new Ukrainian embassy in Turkey

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13376

During their official visit to Turkey, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska took part in the opening ceremony of the new Ukrainian embassy in Ankara, Anadolu news agency reports.

"Today, it is an honor for me to arrive in Turkey at the invitation of President Erdogan. This is an important, official visit of our delegation at such testing times, and at such times it is very important that we have support, friendly ties with Turkey, and of course with President Erdogan," Zelenskyy said during the opening ceremony.

The President said that he would discuss with Recep Tayyip Erdogan the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity, food security, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Later, Zelenskyy said in a Telegram message that the design of the new embassy building had been approved back in 2019, and its walls were "erected as cooperation between our countries developed."

"It is very symbolic that the new embassy truly reflects the new level of our strategic partnership," he said.

The head of state also noted that the new building hosted his meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian community in Turkey on Tuesday.