Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:55 18.02.2025

Zelenskyy takes part in opening ceremony of new Ukrainian embassy in Turkey

1 min read
Zelenskyy takes part in opening ceremony of new Ukrainian embassy in Turkey
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13376

During their official visit to Turkey, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska took part in the opening ceremony of the new Ukrainian embassy in Ankara, Anadolu news agency reports.

"Today, it is an honor for me to arrive in Turkey at the invitation of President Erdogan. This is an important, official visit of our delegation at such testing times, and at such times it is very important that we have support, friendly ties with Turkey, and of course with President Erdogan," Zelenskyy said during the opening ceremony.

The President said that he would discuss with Recep Tayyip Erdogan the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity, food security, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Later, Zelenskyy said in a Telegram message that the design of the new embassy building had been approved back in 2019, and its walls were "erected as cooperation between our countries developed."

"It is very symbolic that the new embassy truly reflects the new level of our strategic partnership," he said.

The head of state also noted that the new building hosted his meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian community in Turkey on Tuesday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #turkey

MORE ABOUT

21:18 26.05.2025
Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

21:03 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

20:34 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

15:41 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

09:20 26.05.2025
Trump predicts Russia's collapse, criticizes Zelenskyy at same time

Trump predicts Russia's collapse, criticizes Zelenskyy at same time

14:42 24.05.2025
Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

11:13 24.05.2025
Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

17:44 23.05.2025
Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

20:38 22.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

11:20 22.05.2025
Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

LATEST

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Business urges govt to postpone amendments to regulation of chemical substances

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

Russia rules out US participation in Istanbul talks at last minute – Sybiha

Sweden provides SEK 4.8 bln to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

NovaPay increases number of POS terminals in Nova Poshta branches to 7,500, plans to reach 10,000 in 2025

AD
AD