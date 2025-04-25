Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:15 25.04.2025

Search work at site of house destroyed by Russians in Kyiv completed

1 min read
Search work at site of house destroyed by Russians in Kyiv completed

As of 8:00 on Friday, rescuers in Kyiv completed search work at the site of the Russian missile strike, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.

"Search and rescue work at the site of the Russian attack on a residential building in Kyiv has been completed," the report said.

In total, 12 people died, and 87 were injured.

At the same time, it is noted that emergency and restoration work continues. Damaged building structures are being dismantled.

A total of 73 rescuers and 25 units of SES equipment are working.

As reported, on the night of April 25, Russia carried out a large-scale mass attack with drones and missiles, including ballistic ones. As a result, a house was destroyed in the Sviatoshynsky district and 12 people were killed. It was also previously reported that 90 people were injured.

Tags: #kyiv #rescuers

MORE ABOUT

17:54 24.04.2025
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 12

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 12

17:02 24.04.2025
Death toll from Russian missile strike on Kyiv increases to nine people

Death toll from Russian missile strike on Kyiv increases to nine people

14:54 24.04.2025
April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

11:22 24.04.2025
Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 77, eight people die

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 77, eight people die

10:20 24.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

09:37 24.04.2025
Thirty-one people hospitalized in Kyiv hospitals amid missile strike

Thirty-one people hospitalized in Kyiv hospitals amid missile strike

09:21 24.04.2025
Death toll from enemy's missile and drone attack on Kyiv rises to nine – emergency service

Death toll from enemy's missile and drone attack on Kyiv rises to nine – emergency service

10:30 22.04.2025
Kyiv Security Forum 2025: United for Victory and Global Stability

Kyiv Security Forum 2025: United for Victory and Global Stability

10:44 14.04.2025
US Senator Kaine arrives in Kyiv

US Senator Kaine arrives in Kyiv

13:16 12.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross opens aid point for victims of Russian UAV attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross opens aid point for victims of Russian UAV attack on Kyiv

HOT NEWS

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

There are currently about 800,000 or 600,000 volunteers in Ukrainian army – Zelenskyy

Proportion of those killed in battle in Ukrainian army lower than in Russian one – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Under cover of massive strike, Russians try to develop assault operations

Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

LATEST

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

Ukraine provides reports to USA, thanks to which technical characteristics of weapons improved – Zelenskyy

There are currently about 800,000 or 600,000 volunteers in Ukrainian army – Zelenskyy

Proportion of those killed in battle in Ukrainian army lower than in Russian one – Zelenskyy

Trump says USA putting great pressure on Russia, but it will be difficult for Ukraine to return territories

Rubio: We show Ukraine, Russia finish line to end war

Trump: No need to worry about supplying Ukraine with Patriot missiles, intelligence if peace agreement reached

Zelenskyy: Under cover of massive strike, Russians try to develop assault operations

Enemy launches five strikes from UAVs on Kharkiv, private houses damaged

Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

AD
AD