Search work at site of house destroyed by Russians in Kyiv completed

As of 8:00 on Friday, rescuers in Kyiv completed search work at the site of the Russian missile strike, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.

"Search and rescue work at the site of the Russian attack on a residential building in Kyiv has been completed," the report said.

In total, 12 people died, and 87 were injured.

At the same time, it is noted that emergency and restoration work continues. Damaged building structures are being dismantled.

A total of 73 rescuers and 25 units of SES equipment are working.

As reported, on the night of April 25, Russia carried out a large-scale mass attack with drones and missiles, including ballistic ones. As a result, a house was destroyed in the Sviatoshynsky district and 12 people were killed. It was also previously reported that 90 people were injured.