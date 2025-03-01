Facts

11:22 01.03.2025

Britain and Turkey discuss war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and invited Ankara's representative to an emergency summit on Ukraine in London, the British government website reported.

"The prime minister reflected on his recent visit to the US and the importance of working with international partners to uphold European security," the report says.

"Discussing the war in Ukraine, the prime minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary to deter Russian aggression," it reads.

"The prime minister went on to set out his aims for the Leaders’ Summit he is convening in London on Sunday and said he was looking forward to Turkey’s foreign minister participating in these talks. The leaders agreed to stay in touch," it reads.

