Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:42 18.02.2025

Zelenskyy says that Ukraine expects security guarantees from USA, EU and Turkey – media

1 min read
Zelenskyy says that Ukraine expects security guarantees from USA, EU and Turkey – media
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13376

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said during the opening ceremony of the new Ukrainian embassy in Ankara that Ukraine would never compromise on its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Anadolu agency reported.

"As a country, we want peace; we want the war to end. However, we want the end of this war to be based on certain security guarantees. We expect these security guarantees to be provided by the US, the EU, Türkiye, and all of Europe," Zelenskyy said, speaking at the ceremony.

He stressed that Ukraine will never compromise on its territorial integrity or sovereignty, asserting that he cannot act against the Ukrainian Constitution.

"If Türkiye can provide Ukraine with the necessary security guarantees, we would like to see Türkiye involved in this process as well," he said.

He also stated that "we will never, under any circumstances, recognize our temporarily occupied territories as part of Russia. They are part of Ukraine."

Zelenskyy also reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to reclaiming its occupied territories through diplomacy, stressing: "Because we do not want to lose our people – our people are our greatest treasure."

He added that these issues would also be discussed during his meeting with President Erdogan.

Tags: #zelenskyy #turkey

MORE ABOUT

21:18 26.05.2025
Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

21:03 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

20:34 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

15:41 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

09:20 26.05.2025
Trump predicts Russia's collapse, criticizes Zelenskyy at same time

Trump predicts Russia's collapse, criticizes Zelenskyy at same time

14:42 24.05.2025
Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

11:13 24.05.2025
Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

17:44 23.05.2025
Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

20:38 22.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

11:20 22.05.2025
Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

LATEST

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Business urges govt to postpone amendments to regulation of chemical substances

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

Russia rules out US participation in Istanbul talks at last minute – Sybiha

Sweden provides SEK 4.8 bln to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

NovaPay increases number of POS terminals in Nova Poshta branches to 7,500, plans to reach 10,000 in 2025

AD
AD