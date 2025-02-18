Zelenskyy says that Ukraine expects security guarantees from USA, EU and Turkey – media

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13376

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said during the opening ceremony of the new Ukrainian embassy in Ankara that Ukraine would never compromise on its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Anadolu agency reported.

"As a country, we want peace; we want the war to end. However, we want the end of this war to be based on certain security guarantees. We expect these security guarantees to be provided by the US, the EU, Türkiye, and all of Europe," Zelenskyy said, speaking at the ceremony.

He stressed that Ukraine will never compromise on its territorial integrity or sovereignty, asserting that he cannot act against the Ukrainian Constitution.

"If Türkiye can provide Ukraine with the necessary security guarantees, we would like to see Türkiye involved in this process as well," he said.

He also stated that "we will never, under any circumstances, recognize our temporarily occupied territories as part of Russia. They are part of Ukraine."

Zelenskyy also reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to reclaiming its occupied territories through diplomacy, stressing: "Because we do not want to lose our people – our people are our greatest treasure."

He added that these issues would also be discussed during his meeting with President Erdogan.