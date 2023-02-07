Facts

16:35 07.02.2023

Gazprom creates its own private military company – Ukrainian Defense Intelligence

1 min read
The Russian energy monopoly Gazprom Neft is creating its own private military company, the Defense Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has said.

As reported on the Telegram channel of the Defense Intelligence on Tuesday, Head of the government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin signed the corresponding order. "The document establishes that the founders of the organization will be PJSC Gazprom Neft with a 70% share in the organization's charter capital and the Staff-Center private security company with a 30% share," the Defense Intelligence said.

"When creating an "organization," the Russian government refers to the law "On the Safety of Fuel and Energy Complex Facilities," which states that enterprises in the industry "may be granted the right to establish a private security organization." The size of the share in the charter capital of a newly created organization cannot be less than 50%," the Defense Intelligence said.

"Thus, the arms race continues in Russia among the main political players who are actively creating private armies following the example of Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner PMC," the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence said.

Tags: #gazprom #intelligence

