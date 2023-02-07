Ukraine's diplomatic mission in Turkey establishes contact with 9 out of 27 Ukrainians in earthquake zone

As of the morning of February 7, the diplomatic mission of Ukraine in Turkey tracked down nine Ukrainians who were in the areas of natural disaster, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bondar has said.

"Nothing threatens their lives," he said on the air of the telethon, adding that 18 people have not yet been contacted. "First of all, this is due to the fact that there is no communication with the Hatay region, this is the epicenter of the earthquake itself," he said. According to him, now there are requests to search for 27 people.

Bondar said now the embassy is trying to look for contacts of Ukrainians through those who travel to these zones or through business organizations that could have their connections there.

"We hope that today or tomorrow we will have a complete picture of all Ukrainians who are there," Bondar said.