Ukraine asks Czech side to consider creating state bilingual schools for Ukrainian children in Czech Republic – Sybiha

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský to consider the possibility of creating state Ukrainian-Czech bilingual schools for Ukrainian children in the Czech Republic.

"Considering the large number of Ukrainian school-age children in the Czech Republic, I will also ask during our further conversations to consider the possibility of creating state Ukrainian-Czech bilingual schools. And we hope that there will be a positive response from our friends," Sybiha said at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart in Kyiv.

According to Sybiha, "it is important for us to maintain the connection of Ukrainians with Ukraine," and this issue is one of the priorities of his work as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Separately, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed support for the idea of ​​Minister Lipavský to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats in the Schengen zone.