12:18 22.03.2025

Trump's special envoy Witkoff: We focused on result, agreement that Ukrainian people can live with

The United States is focused on the result and an agreement that the Ukrainian people can live with, said US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff said that he wanted both Ukraine and Russia to get out of this. He mentioned that there would be various Senate approvals that might be needed, emphasizing that it was a political system, and that they wanted everyone to be satisfied to some extent with a deal that everyone could live with.

He noted that negotiations are also underway with the Europeans.

Witkoff noted that there are still some details to be discussed, but this was part of the latest conversation about a bilateral ceasefire on energy infrastructure. According to him, under this agreement, Russia will not attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure, and Ukraine, accordingly, Russian.

He also mentioned the restoration of a moratorium on naval strikes in the Black Sea. This will be implemented within the next week or so, Witkoff said.

