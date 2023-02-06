Facts

19:42 06.02.2023

Ukraine nationalizes plants, agricultural holding of sanctioned Russian oligarch worth UAH 2 bln

2 min read

Plants and an agricultural holding owned by a Russian oligarch worth UAH 2 billion were nationalized, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has said.

"Based on the materials submitted by the SBU, the High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied a lawsuit filed by the Justice Ministry on the transfer of the enterprises owned by Russian oligarchs Mikhail Shelkov and Sergey Chemezov in state ownership of Ukraine," it said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The court ruling concerns Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant, VSMPO Titan Ukraine LLC wholesale manufacturer of pipes, Tai-Minerals LLC metal trading company, and Invest Agro agricultural holding.

The value of the property transferred to Ukraine is at least UAH 2 billion.

"It was established that Chemezov and Shelkov, who are in the closest circle of the military and political leadership of Russia, managed the Ukrainian enterprises through the Russian monopolist for titan production PJSC VSMPO-Avisma Corporation," the SBU said.

This company is a part of the military and industrial complex of the aggressor state and is involved in the production of weapons for the occupation forces.

"After the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Shelkov and Chemezov wanted to conceal their relation to the Ukrainian assets. They tried to transfer formal management of the companies to controlled commercial structures in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. However, the SBU exposed the deals, promptly blocked them, and initiated the transfer of 100% of the Russian property to Ukraine," the SBU said.

The SBU's Main Investigations Department and Main Department for Counterintelligence at Critical Infrastructure Facilities and Fight against Financial Terrorism in cooperation with the Economic Security Bureau and the Justice Ministry under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office carried out the proceedings for the nationalization of the aggressor state's enterprises.

Tags: #sbu #nationalization #agroholding

