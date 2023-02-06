Facts

18:39 06.02.2023

Ukraine among first offers Turkey assistance in cleaning up earthquake aftermath, Ukrainian rescue team to arrive in country – ambassador

Ukraine among first offers Turkey assistance in cleaning up earthquake aftermath, Ukrainian rescue team to arrive in country – ambassador

Ukraine was among the first countries to express its readiness to help Turkey with cleaning up the earthquake aftermath, Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar has said.

"When it became known about the quakes or the volumes of destruction, Turkey addressed the international community with a request for help. Currently, each country is responding as much as it can. We were among the first to express readiness to help, and currently, we are communicating regarding how we can assist," he said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

According to the ambassador, work is being carried out to organize the arrival of a Ukrainian rescue team to Turkey.

The diplomat also said that at that moment there was no "threatening" information about Ukrainians who live in Turkey.

"There is information that the members of some families could not contact their relatives who lived in the Hatay Province and in some other regions. We have created an operational headquarters. We are collecting all available information and requests from our citizens. We are involving our community and businesses who are in that region and are able to check whether our citizens are there. The authorities are also involved," the ambassador said.

He also said that "currently, it is difficult to get reliable information" as there is no connection in the affected districts.

"In addition, the priority efforts are directed at rescuing those who are under the rubble and helping those injured," Bodnar said.

"We have received more than 20 appeals, and we are processing all of them. We also forward these requests to the Turkish side, as well as our representatives who are trying to find any information through the local networks. However, so far there is no full or threatening information," he said.

Tags: #ukraine #assistance #turkey

