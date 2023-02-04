Germany hands over nine generators to Kharkiv region to connect heating units

Germany handed over nine generators with a capacity of 440 kW to 1,000 kW to Kharkiv region to connect heating units, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said on Twitter on Friday.

"Germany donated 9 generators with a capacity of 440 kW to 1,000 kW to Kharkiv region. They will be used to connect boilers and heating units. I am glad that, thanks to government funding, the Federal Agency for Technical Relief will improve the situation in the regions," she wrote.