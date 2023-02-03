Facts

15:42 03.02.2023

Berlin, Stockholm negotiating missile supply by Sweden for German IRIS-T in Ukraine – media

Germany and Sweden are discussing a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, under which Stockholm will supply missiles and launchers for German IRIS-T air defense systems in Ukraine, Bloomberg said, citing sources on Friday.

"Germany has asked Sweden to provide launchers for an IRIS-T compatible anti-missile system, said the people who asked not to be named as the discussions are confidential. The discussions would also make available more ammunition that can be used for Germany's IRIS-T systems sent to Kyiv, according to people familiar with the matter," the agency said.

The sources said Berlin adheres to the plan to deliver three more IRIS-T units to Kyiv in 2023 in addition to the first one that arrived in Ukraine in October 2022.

The defense departments of Germany and Sweden did not confirm this information.

In November, Stockholm promised to transfer an air defense installation to Ukraine, but did not specify which one.

