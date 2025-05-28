German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine

The German federal government has promised Ukraine further military support totaling EUR 5 billion, NTV reported on Wednesday.

"The support package will be financed from funds already approved by the Bundestag, as announced by the Federal Ministry of Defence in Berlin," the broadcaster's website said.

The promise was made during a visit to Berlin by the Ukrainian government delegation, headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also met with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov.