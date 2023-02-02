Russian occupiers strike Kramatorsk infrastructure with missiles, damage 16 houses in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces launched two missile strikes against the civilian infrastructure of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"Thirteen two-story building, three four-story building, a children's clinic, a school, garages and cars were damaged, and there are casualties among the civilian population. Also, the enemy inflicted three air strikes. It mounted more than 15 shelling attacks using multiple launch rocket systems, in particular, on civilian targets in Komyshany, Kherson region," it said on Facebook on Thursday.

Four people suffered injuries, including a five-year-old child who is in a state of moderate severity.

The occupation troops also attacked the civilian infrastructure in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.

In addition, 67 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions were shelled from mortars and artillery systems.

"The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes remains high all over the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said.