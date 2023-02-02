Facts

20:17 02.02.2023

Russian occupiers strike Kramatorsk infrastructure with missiles, damage 16 houses in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Russian occupiers strike Kramatorsk infrastructure with missiles, damage 16 houses in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces launched two missile strikes against the civilian infrastructure of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"Thirteen two-story building, three four-story building, a children's clinic, a school, garages and cars were damaged, and there are casualties among the civilian population. Also, the enemy inflicted three air strikes. It mounted more than 15 shelling attacks using multiple launch rocket systems, in particular, on civilian targets in Komyshany, Kherson region," it said on Facebook on Thursday.

Four people suffered injuries, including a five-year-old child who is in a state of moderate severity.

The occupation troops also attacked the civilian infrastructure in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.

In addition, 67 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions were shelled from mortars and artillery systems.

"The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes remains high all over the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said.

Tags: #report #general_staff #shelling

MORE ABOUT

20:34 02.02.2023
Russian troops continue preparations for offensive in separate directions – AFU General Staff

Russian troops continue preparations for offensive in separate directions – AFU General Staff

13:34 02.02.2023
Kramatorsk shelled again on Thursday: Russians launch two missile attacks, there are victims

Kramatorsk shelled again on Thursday: Russians launch two missile attacks, there are victims

14:32 31.01.2023
Invaders lose about 850 people, nine armored vehicles, artillery system, MLRS over day – General Staff

Invaders lose about 850 people, nine armored vehicles, artillery system, MLRS over day – General Staff

11:05 31.01.2023
AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 13 settlements over day – General Staff

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 13 settlements over day – General Staff

13:39 28.01.2023
Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks in area of 12 settlements of Donetsk, Luhansk regions - General Staff

Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks in area of 12 settlements of Donetsk, Luhansk regions - General Staff

21:01 27.01.2023
As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

19:18 27.01.2023
Invaders shell residential areas of Kherson, its region, there are casualties – local authorities

Invaders shell residential areas of Kherson, its region, there are casualties – local authorities

12:10 27.01.2023
Invaders lose about 850 military, 11 artillery systems, 47 missiles, 33 drones, one helicopter in Ukraine in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 850 military, 11 artillery systems, 47 missiles, 33 drones, one helicopter in Ukraine in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

19:12 25.01.2023
Defense forces strike 23 places of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces strike 23 places of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

19:53 23.01.2023
Occupation forces launch four missile, 18 air strikes against territory of Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Occupation forces launch four missile, 18 air strikes against territory of Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Next year Ukrainians to be able to thank Lord for saving them from evil

Acting Interior Ministry Head: Some 7,516 peaceful Ukrainians killed, 49 places of incarceration and torture revealed amid Russia’s military aggression

Ukraine ready to provide any guarantees that partners' weapons won’t be used to attack Russia – Reznikov

International investigation center for crimes in Ukraine to be set up in The Hague – von der Leyen

EU to approve tenth package of sanctions against Russia before Feb 24 – European Commission president

LATEST

EC supports increase in commercial power flows between Europe, Ukraine

Next year Ukrainians to be able to thank Lord for saving them from evil

Acting Interior Ministry Head: Some 7,516 peaceful Ukrainians killed, 49 places of incarceration and torture revealed amid Russia’s military aggression

Ukraine ready to provide any guarantees that partners' weapons won’t be used to attack Russia – Reznikov

Ukraine expects positive interim assessment from European Commission, positive decisions already in Oct 2023 – Stefanishyna

International investigation center for crimes in Ukraine to be set up in The Hague – von der Leyen

Red Cross Societies of Canada and Ukraine monitor joint programs

Occupiers decide to demolish building in Mariupol where around 200 victims were found to cover tracks – mayor's advisor

EU to approve tenth package of sanctions against Russia before Feb 24 – European Commission president

Russia increasing pace of adaptation to sanctions, that needs to change – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD