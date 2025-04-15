Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 350 servicemen – General Staff

The occupiers lost 350 servicemen and 67 units of equipment in Pokrovsk direction alone, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 22:00 Monday.

"Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 350 occupiers were neutralized, 166 of them irretrievably. Also destroyed were two tanks, one artillery system, one MLRS unit, 34 units of automotive equipment, 14 UAVs, two UAV control points and two ammunition depots. In addition, six guns and seven Russian vehicles were damaged," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.