09:55 15.04.2025

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 350 servicemen – General Staff

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 350 servicemen – General Staff

The occupiers lost 350 servicemen and 67 units of equipment in Pokrovsk direction alone, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 22:00 Monday.

"Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 350 occupiers were neutralized, 166 of them irretrievably. Also destroyed were two tanks, one artillery system, one MLRS unit, 34 units of automotive equipment, 14 UAVs, two UAV control points and two ammunition depots. In addition, six guns and seven Russian vehicles were damaged," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Tags: #general_staff #pokrovsk #war

16:09 15.04.2025
Wars in Ukraine, Middle East cannot be ended with commercial deals – MPSirko

10:25 15.04.2025
Defense forces hit five areas of occupation concentration in past 24 hours – General Staff

09:52 15.04.2025
Defense Forces repel 82 enemy attacks on Monday – General Staff

09:30 15.04.2025
DeepState reports enemy advance to outskirts of Shevchenko village in Donetsk region

09:20 15.04.2025
Defense forces destroy more than 11,000 Russian vehicles and special equipment this year – Syrsky

09:02 15.04.2025
Two people injured as result of drone attack on car in Kherson region – authorities

20:06 14.04.2025
Trump: War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war

10:56 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Putin spent $1 trillion during 3 years of all-out war

10:15 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy: It will be hard to end war without USA

09:37 14.04.2025
Ukraine’s defense forces eliminate 1,310 occupiers, 181 pieces of equipment over last 24 hours

