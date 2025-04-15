10:25 15.04.2025
Defense forces hit five areas of occupation concentration in past 24 hours – General Staff
Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two air defense systems, four command posts, eight artillery systems, three radar/reconnaissance stations and two other important enemy targets.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on the Telegram channel in operational information about the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.