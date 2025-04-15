Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:52 15.04.2025

Defense Forces repel 82 enemy attacks on Monday – General Staff

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

 Since the beginning of the day, 82 combat clashes have occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in operational information as of 22:00 on Monday.

"Today, the Russian invaders carried out 86 air strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, dropping 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,114 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out almost five thousand attacks," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

According to the General Staff, the situation was hot today in Lymany (20 attacks), Kursk (17), and Pokrovsk directions, where the aggressor carried out 26 assault and offensive actions. Two enemy attacks are still ongoing.

