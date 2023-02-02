European Commission's College of Commissioners with von der Leyen arrive in Kyiv

The College of Commissioners of the European Commission headed by President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Kyiv to hold a joint meeting with the Ukrainian government.

This follows from the statement that von der Leyen made on her Twitter page on Tuesday.

"Good to be back in Kyiv, my fourth time since Russia's invasion. This time, with my team of Commissioners. We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and cooperation," she said.

The statement is accompanied by a photo from the platform of the railway station in Kyiv, where she is met by Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas.