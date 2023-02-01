Facts

15:20 01.02.2023

Examinations on Brovary helicopter crash case is in progress, versions remain unchanged – Klymenko

Examinations on Brovary helicopter crash case is in progress, versions remain unchanged – Klymenko

Examinations in Brovary helicopter crash case have not yet been completed, the versions remain the same, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is fulfilling the instructions of the SBU and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) as part of the investigation, the acting head of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said.

"Our investigators and operational officers are part of the group [on the investigation of the helicopter crash] and, of course, we provided all the information that we have to the investigation." Klymenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He said employees of the Interior Ministry, together with the SBU operatives and investigators, worked in the first days after the tragedy to inspect the crash site. "We examined and verified a huge amount of information. This also applied to video cameras and citizens who in one way or another testified about the crash... We hope and are interested in the fact that the investigation ends as soon as possible and we find out the causes of this helicopter crash," the acting minister said.

Commenting on the investigative actions of former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov regarding the helicopters of the State Emergency Service, Klymenko said: "there are relevant criminal proceedings and law enforcement agencies are doing their job."

Answering the question about whether checks are being carried out on the Interior Ministry employees due to the version of a possible sabotage, he said: "We carry out the orders that we receive from the SBI and the SBU."

"We are still waiting for the examination. The examination, I think, will give the investigation answers to the questions that are before us," Klymenko said.

He said the SBI and the SBU are investigating the criminal proceedings on the fact of the helicopter crash, the procedural management is carried out by the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

"Examinations are still underway, so it's premature to talk about any version. All versions that have been announced remain working," the acting interior minister said.

