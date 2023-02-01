Facts

APU destroys 920 invaders, eight tanks, four MLRS in 24 hours – General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian servicemen destroyed 920 personnel of the aggressor army, eight tanks, ten artillery systems, four MLRS, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 1, 2023 approximately amounted to personnel about 128,420 (920 more) people liquidated, tanks some 3,209 (eight more) units, armored combat vehicles some 6,382 (four more) units, artillery systems some 2,207 (ten more) units, MLRS some 458 (four more) units, air defense systems some 221 units, aircraft some 293 units, helicopters some 284 units, tactical UAVs 1,951, cruise missiles some 796, ships and boats some 18 units, automotive equipment and tankers some 5,061 (13 more) units, special equipment some 200," the AFU said on Facebook.

It is noted that the data is being specified.

