Zelensky: Enemy maintains intensity of attacks near Bakhmut despite losses

Despite the losses, the enemy maintains a high intensity of attacks near Bakhmut, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Sunday.

"Today I held a regular meeting of the Headquarters. The main focus, of course, is the situation at the frontline. First of all, in Donbas and in the southern directions. The situation is very tough. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other directions in Donetsk region are constant Russian assaults. Constant attempts to break through our defences," he said.

"The enemy does not count people and, despite its numerous losses, maintains a high intensity of attacks. In some of its wars, Russia has generally lost less than it puts there, including near Bakhmut," the president said.

According to him, "this can only be countered by extreme stamina and a complete understanding that, while defending Donbas, our soldiers are defending the whole of Ukraine. We are doing everything so that our pressure still outweighs the assault capabilities of the occupiers."

"It is very important at the same time to maintain the dynamics of defense support for our partners. The speed of supply has been and will be one of the key factors in this war. Russia hopes to prolong the war, to exhaust our forces. So, we must make time our weapon. We must accelerate events, accelerate deliveries and the opening of new necessary armed options for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

This week, he said "we have significant defensive results in relations with the United States, Germany, Poland, Canada, Belgium, Norway, Italy and other countries. The next week should be no less strong for our defense."