13:08 28.01.2023

France, Italy place large order for missiles for air defense systems, which will soon be delivered to Ukraine

A total of 700 Aster-30 anti-aircraft missiles for Mamba SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile systems with a total value of $2 billion will be ordered from the transnational company MBDA, and the air defense systems themselves will soon be delivered to Ukraine.

According to the French edition l'Opinion, these are the results of a meeting between French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in Rome on Friday.

"Continued military support for Ukraine and a new assistance program were high on their agenda, along with actions to strengthen the military economy. The two ministers also discussed NATO-EU coordination, as well as security in Africa and the Mediterranean," the statement said.

As reported, France and Italy accepted Ukraine's request for the supply of the Mamba SAMP/T air defense system in mid-December 2022. On January 13 of this year, it was reported that the Italian side had already made a decision to transfer the battery of the SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

17:52 27.01.2023
Targets of Russian Kinzhal missiles on Jan 26 were facility in Zaporizhia, energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv

13:02 27.01.2023
French FM: With my visit to Ukraine, I convey support message personally from President of France, French people

20:29 26.01.2023
France to hand over second DNA laboratory to Ukraine in April – FM

16:44 26.01.2023
Eleven people killed, 11 wounded amid Russian strikes on Thurs – Emergency Service

14:04 26.01.2023
AFU air defense forces destroy 47 Russian missiles, 20 of them in area of Kyiv on Thurs – Zaluzhny

13:14 26.01.2023
In Kyiv region, after missile attack, power facility, households damaged; no casualties – authorities

10:26 26.01.2023
Enemy missile hits Vinnytsia region, no casualties – military administration

18:52 16.01.2023
SBU identifies Russian military involved in missile strike on Dnipro

16:56 16.01.2023
Russia increasingly using S-300, S-400 missiles against ground targets due to lack of ballistic missiles – Ihnat

10:55 16.01.2023
Info about Russian X-22 missiles allegedly shot down earlier erroneous, as reports submitted quickly – Ihnat

