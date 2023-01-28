France, Italy place large order for missiles for air defense systems, which will soon be delivered to Ukraine

A total of 700 Aster-30 anti-aircraft missiles for Mamba SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile systems with a total value of $2 billion will be ordered from the transnational company MBDA, and the air defense systems themselves will soon be delivered to Ukraine.

According to the French edition l'Opinion, these are the results of a meeting between French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in Rome on Friday.

"Continued military support for Ukraine and a new assistance program were high on their agenda, along with actions to strengthen the military economy. The two ministers also discussed NATO-EU coordination, as well as security in Africa and the Mediterranean," the statement said.

As reported, France and Italy accepted Ukraine's request for the supply of the Mamba SAMP/T air defense system in mid-December 2022. On January 13 of this year, it was reported that the Italian side had already made a decision to transfer the battery of the SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.