As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region came under fire from a MLRS – a strike was made on a residential area, a school, apartment buildings and private houses are on fire, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"Chasiv Yar is again under fire from Russian multiple launch rocket systems. The Russians have attacked a residential area. A school, apartment buildings and private houses are on fire. There is currently no information about the victims," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday evening.