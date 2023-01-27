Facts

21:01 27.01.2023

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

1 min read
As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region came under fire from a MLRS – a strike was made on a residential area, a school, apartment buildings and private houses are on fire, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"Chasiv Yar is again under fire from Russian multiple launch rocket systems. The Russians have attacked a residential area. A school, apartment buildings and private houses are on fire. There is currently no information about the victims," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday evening.

Tags: #donetsk #shelling

MORE ABOUT

19:18 27.01.2023
Invaders shell residential areas of Kherson, its region, there are casualties – local authorities

Invaders shell residential areas of Kherson, its region, there are casualties – local authorities

18:05 23.01.2023
Occupiers fire at residential buildings, railway in Sumy region from artillery

Occupiers fire at residential buildings, railway in Sumy region from artillery

15:14 05.01.2023
Russian invaders shell Beryslav, 12-year-old boy, his parents die as result of enemy shell hitting residential building

Russian invaders shell Beryslav, 12-year-old boy, his parents die as result of enemy shell hitting residential building

19:49 31.12.2022
One person dies, 22 injured, 15 of them hospitalized as a result of Saturday's shelling of Kyiv - Klitschko

One person dies, 22 injured, 15 of them hospitalized as a result of Saturday's shelling of Kyiv - Klitschko

20:59 29.12.2022
Air defense units destroy 21 missiles over Odesa region on Thurs, wreckage of one of them damages residential building - local governor

Air defense units destroy 21 missiles over Odesa region on Thurs, wreckage of one of them damages residential building - local governor

13:57 28.12.2022
Three people, including child, suffered from enemy shelling in the village of Kizomys, Kherson region

Three people, including child, suffered from enemy shelling in the village of Kizomys, Kherson region

20:38 27.12.2022
Russian troops shell maternity ward in Kherson, personnel and patients were in bomb shelter, did not suffer – Tymoshenko

Russian troops shell maternity ward in Kherson, personnel and patients were in bomb shelter, did not suffer – Tymoshenko

13:35 24.12.2022
Eight dead, 17 wounded due to morning shelling in Kherson

Eight dead, 17 wounded due to morning shelling in Kherson

13:06 24.12.2022
These are murders for sake of intimidation, pleasure – Zelensky on shelling of Kherson

These are murders for sake of intimidation, pleasure – Zelensky on shelling of Kherson

12:54 24.12.2022
In Kherson, 35 wounded after morning shelling, 16 in serious condition

In Kherson, 35 wounded after morning shelling, 16 in serious condition

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

Five high-voltage substations in central, southern, southwestern regions hit as result of enemy missile attack on Jan 26 – PM

LATEST

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Brazil not to supply ammunition for German tanks that Berlin intends to transfer to Ukraine – media

Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

Ukraine's Prosecutor General to US partners: Corruption crimes during war can be equated with looting

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Shmyhal, German Ambassador discuss issue strengthening support for Ukraine

AFU General Staff announces creation of world's first UAV crack companies

Volodymyr Klitschko meets with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Govt allows use of funds from Fund for Economic Recovery and Transformation to finance eRobota program – PM

UK ready to actively work on strengthening sanctions policy against Russia – FCDO representative

AD
AD
AD
AD