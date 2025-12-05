Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:25 05.12.2025

Ukraine's state budget 2026 allocates UAH 298.8 bln for education, science

2 min read
Ukraine's state budget for 2026 allocates UAH 298.8 billion for the Ministry of Education and Science.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted the state budget for 2026. The document provides for a substantial expansion of investment in human capital: UAH 298.8 billion is earmarked for education and science, UAH 85.4 billion more than in 2025," the ministry said.

Key funding areas include: education with UAH 278.7 billion (+UAH 79.8 billion vs 2025), educational infrastructure and investment projects with UAH 17 billion, including UAH 6.2 billion for shelters in schools and kindergartens, free school meals worth UAH 14.4 billion to provide meals for 3.5 million students in grades 1–11, textbooks worth UAH 2.1 billion for textbooks for grades 4 and 9 and student scholarships for UAH 6.6 billion.

Another UAH 19.9 billion is earmarked for science, including nearly UAH 3 billion for baseline funding of universities and research institutions based on the results of state certification; UAH 998 million for centers of excellence; UAH 100 million for a new applied research competition in partnership with business; and UAH 300 million for competitive research programs.

"Education and science remain among the state's key priorities in 2026. The increased funding underscores that Ukraine continues to invest in human potential, technological strength and future resilience, the foundation of our victory and development," the ministry said.

For reference, the 2024 state budget allocated UAH 171.2 billion for education, while the 2025 budget provides UAH 197.3 billion.

Tags: #education #budget

