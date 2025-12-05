AFU General Staff: Nevinnomyssk Azot, producing basic components for explosives, damaged

On Thursday night, Ukrainian Defense Forces troops struck one of Russia’s largest chemical plants, Nevinnomyssk Azot, in Russia’s Stavropol Krai. Fire was detected in one of the facility’s workshops, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As part of reducing the enemy’s offensive potential and missile and bombing capabilities, on the night of December 4, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck one of the aggressor’s largest chemical plants, Nevinnomyssk Azot, in Russia’s Stavropol Krai," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

It is noted that the plant is a critical component of the enemy’s military-industrial complex, with a production capacity of over 1 million tonnes of ammonia and up to 1.4 million tonnes of ammonium nitrate per year, making it a key supplier of basic components for explosives and ammunition production. The facility regularly supplies a number of Russian military-industrial complex enterprises and serves as a chemical hub in the combat support system.

According to the General Staff, one of the production workshops was hit, and a fire was reported at the facility.

"Furthermore, the results of the December 4 strike on an enemy manpower concentration at a training ground near Dokuchayevsk (temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk region) have been confirmed. According to confirmed data, enemy losses amounted to 60 servicemen killed and wounded," the General Staff added.