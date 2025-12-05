Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:18 05.12.2025

AFU General Staff: Nevinnomyssk Azot, producing basic components for explosives, damaged

2 min read
AFU General Staff: Nevinnomyssk Azot, producing basic components for explosives, damaged

On Thursday night, Ukrainian Defense Forces troops struck one of Russia’s largest chemical plants, Nevinnomyssk Azot, in Russia’s Stavropol Krai. Fire was detected in one of the facility’s workshops, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As part of reducing the enemy’s offensive potential and missile and bombing capabilities, on the night of December 4, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck one of the aggressor’s largest chemical plants, Nevinnomyssk Azot, in Russia’s Stavropol Krai," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

It is noted that the plant is a critical component of the enemy’s military-industrial complex, with a production capacity of over 1 million tonnes of ammonia and up to 1.4 million tonnes of ammonium nitrate per year, making it a key supplier of basic components for explosives and ammunition production. The facility regularly supplies a number of Russian military-industrial complex enterprises and serves as a chemical hub in the combat support system.

According to the General Staff, one of the production workshops was hit, and a fire was reported at the facility.

"Furthermore, the results of the December 4 strike on an enemy manpower concentration at a training ground near Dokuchayevsk (temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk region) have been confirmed. According to confirmed data, enemy losses amounted to 60 servicemen killed and wounded," the General Staff added.

Tags: #damaged #nevinnomyssk_azot

MORE ABOUT

10:51 17.11.2025
Railway track damaged in Poland, PM Tusk does not rule out sabotage

Railway track damaged in Poland, PM Tusk does not rule out sabotage

16:37 10.11.2025
About UAH 4 bln of compensation paid under eRecovery program over month

About UAH 4 bln of compensation paid under eRecovery program over month

09:36 23.10.2025
Office of IT group FRACTAL damaged in strike on kindergarden in Kharkiv

Office of IT group FRACTAL damaged in strike on kindergarden in Kharkiv

12:32 28.08.2025
EIB office in Kyiv damaged in overnight Russian attack

EIB office in Kyiv damaged in overnight Russian attack

11:05 28.08.2025
British Council office in Kyiv badly damaged by Russian shelling

British Council office in Kyiv badly damaged by Russian shelling

10:43 28.08.2025
Ukrainian Pravda office in Kyiv damaged in latest Russian attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Pravda office in Kyiv damaged in latest Russian attack on Kyiv

11:39 27.08.2025
83% of educational institutions damaged in Donetsk region

83% of educational institutions damaged in Donetsk region

12:53 18.08.2025
Sumy State University damaged in enemy attack on Sunday

Sumy State University damaged in enemy attack on Sunday

12:11 12.07.2025
Eight homes, power grids damaged in Ukraine's Cherkasy region due to Russian strike

Eight homes, power grids damaged in Ukraine's Cherkasy region due to Russian strike

12:45 05.07.2025
URCS vehicle damaged in Russian air attack

URCS vehicle damaged in Russian air attack

HOT NEWS

No general pay hike for military in 2026 budget, but new contracts offer improved terms – Shmyhal

AFU Air Force: 57 enemy UAV hits recorded at 13 locations last night

Ukrainian delegation's talks in USA will continue, Ukraine prepared for any developments – Zelenskyy

Peace agreement must be based on full respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity - President of Cyprus

Cyprus' EU presidency could be historic in opening up clusters for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

LATEST

No general pay hike for military in 2026 budget, but new contracts offer improved terms – Shmyhal

USA urges EU to oppose 'reparation loan' to Ukraine – media

Ukrainian agribusiness sector ready for European standards and capable of becoming a driver of recovery - Tarasov

Ukraine's Consulate General will open in Prešov, Slovakia – MFA

Already 21 countries participate in PURL with total commitment of $4.18 bln – Sybiha

European Solidarity calls on Zelenskyy to veto 2026 state budget to increase payments to military

AFU Air Force: 57 enemy UAV hits recorded at 13 locations last night

Unmanned Systems Force hit 1,234 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Child killed, three people injured amid enemy strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian delegation's talks in USA will continue, Ukraine prepared for any developments – Zelenskyy

AD
AD