18:59 05.12.2025

Maliuk reports to Zelenskyy on SBU results in countering Russian occupiers

Photo: Telegram @V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk, on the results of the service in countering the Russian occupiers and collaborators.

"Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported on the results of the service in countering the Russian occupiers and collaborators. It is important that the Security Service of Ukraine remains as accurate as possible in our long-range operations and the destruction of Russian logistics," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Friday.

He also reported on the development of formats for the further development of state institutions of Ukraine.

