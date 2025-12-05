Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund has already secured over EUR 4 mln in intl support – minister

Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy, Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna said the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund (UCHF) has already raised more than EUR 4 million in international support.

"We discussed bilateral cooperation in the cultural sector. I expressed gratitude for the support of Ukraine and for organizing our participation in the informal meeting of EU culture and media ministers in Copenhagen this November, where we presented the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund to international partners. Denmark was among the first to contribute to the fund. At this point, we already have more than EUR 4 million in international support," Berezhna wrote on Facebook following a meeting with a Danish delegation.

She emphasized that Ukraine is actively working on new agreements.

As reported earlier, in July 2025 the Ministry of Culture and its partners presented new international instruments to support Ukrainian culture at the 2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, including the Cultural Resilience Alliance, the Ukrainian Heritage Fund and Team Europe Ukraine.

In early November, Copenhagen hosted the second international "Cooperation for Resilience" conference, where the operational mechanism of the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund was presented. Following the conference, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland and the UK announced that they would invest EUR 3 million in the newly established fund.

The Ministry of Culture previously stated that the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund will operate under Belgian law and that its governing bodies will include representatives of foreign governments and international organizations that made the initial contributions.