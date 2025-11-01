Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:51 01.11.2025

Two residents of Kherson killed by shelling, 21 wounded in the region in past 24 hours, eight high-rise buildings damaged – police

3 min read
Two residents of Kherson killed by shelling, 21 wounded in the region in past 24 hours, eight high-rise buildings damaged – police
Photo: https://npu.gov.ua

Two people were killed and 21 were injured in Kherson region over the past 24 hours due to Russian shelling, Kherson regional police communications department reported on Saturday.

"This morning, the Russian army launched a massive artillery attack on Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A market, where vendors, shoppers, and passersby were gathered at the time, was targeted. As a result of this treacherous and cynical attack, a 56-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were killed. Thirteen people, aged 44 to 73, suffered blast injuries, head injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds to various parts of their bodies. Four apartment buildings, a kindergarten, and retail kiosks were damaged. Further shelling damaged an apartment building, eight private homes, and gas pipelines," the message reads.

Following the shelling, the enemy attacked residential areas of Kherson with drones. "A 42-year-old man was injured by a drone drop. He suffered an explosion injury and a shrapnel wound to the thigh," police reported.

There are also reports of casualties from artillery shelling in other areas of the city. "In the morning, Russian forces also shelled the city's Central district. A 60-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to the hospital with a mine blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. A dormitory and a police vehicle were damaged. During the night, Russian forces struck Pivnichnyi microdistrict with artillery, damaging an apartment building. Another apartment building was damaged by shelling in Korabelny district," the report states.

In addition to Kherson, Beryslav, Kyzomys, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Sofiyivka, Daryivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Chornobaivka, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, and Lvove came under fire from the occupiers. Throughout the day, Russian forces launched artillery and mortar attacks, using various types of unmanned aerial vehicles. Local residents were injured, but no fatalities were reported.

"In Belozerka, occupiers struck a factory with a drone, damaging its infrastructure. An apartment building and a car were also damaged. A 60-year-old man was wounded, suffering a mine blast injury and a concussion. A 34-year-old local resident was injured in the morning shelling of the village. He suffered a concussion, blast injury, and traumatic brain injury. Three private homes were damaged," the message reads.

In Daryivka, a truck was hit by an enemy UAV: ​​two men, aged 40 and 64, suffered blast injuries and concussions due to the explosives dropped. The Russians also dropped a munition from a UAV and struck two more vehicles with an FPV drone, damaging both of them.

Two men, who were injured in a drone attack on a highway near Stepanivka on October 30, sought medical attention; both were diagnosed with blast injuries and concussions.

In total, 39 objects were damaged as a result of Russian attacks in populated areas of the right-bank part of Kherson region: eight apartment buildings and 14 private houses, a kindergarten, a church, a dormitory, factory infrastructure, a police vehicle and three civilian vehicles, a truck, two outbuildings, gas pipelines, a retail kiosk, and a garage.

"In Chornobaivka, occupation army troops struck a church with an FPV drone, damaging the building. Artillery fire damaged two private homes in Antonivka and Kachkarivka, as well as a private home, an outbuilding, and a garage in Zolota Balka," the message says.

Over the past 24 hours, police responded to 507 citizen reports and reports of criminal offenses and other incidents. Eight cases have been opened under Article 438 "war crimes" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #shelling #injured #kherson_region

