Tenth Mountain Assault Brigade announces probable execution of captured Ukrainian soldier by Russians

The 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" officially announced the violation of international humanitarian law by the occupiers – the probable execution of a captured Ukrainian soldier near the village of Sviato-Pokrovske, Siversky urban community, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade reported.

"In the area of ​​the Sviato-Pokrovske settlement, the enemy carried out a covert infiltration into the combat formations of the Defense Forces, taking advantage of the weather conditions. A video recording appeared on enemy information resources, showing the presence of Russian military personnel at one of the Ukrainian positions. The footage shows a Ukrainian serviceman raising his hands and demonstrating his readiness to surrender, that is, he was in the status of a person who was no longer participating in hostilities. Despite this, the occupiers continued to keep him at gunpoint and, probably, opened fire, which could have led to his death," the brigade said on the Facebook page.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified, an additional verification of the facts is being conducted.

As stated in the Edelweiss brigade, such actions have signs of a gross violation of international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"The Ukrainian side strongly condemns such criminal actions, which indicate terrorist methods of warfare by Russian troops. All materials will be checked and transferred to the competent authorities for legal assessment and fixing of a possible war crime. War crimes have no statute of limitations, each of them is responsible for specific individuals. Punishment for them is inevitable," the statement reads.