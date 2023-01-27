Facts

19:42 27.01.2023

AFU General Staff announces creation of world's first UAV crack companies

1 min read

The first in the world unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crack companies are being formed of the most professional servicemen who will head them, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"During a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, General Valeriy Zaluzhny voiced a decision to form the crack companies. Jointly with the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, within the framework of the Army of Drones project, the Digital Transformation Ministry created a headquarters with the key ministries and services for full implementation of the project," the General Staff said on Facebook on Friday.

It is necessary to implement a range of key reforms and scale production of UAVs in order to provide the defense forces of Ukraine with them.

"The most professional servicemen have been selected to head the crack companies. Each of them will be supplied with drones and ammunition, access to the Starlink system, and other equipment necessary to defeat the enemy," the General Staff said.

The main partner of training the crack companies if the Boryviter military school.

