Facts

14:43 05.03.2025

Drone coalition receives over EUR 2 bln in partner assistance during year of operations – Defense Ministry

2 min read
Drone coalition receives over EUR 2 bln in partner assistance during year of operations – Defense Ministry
Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

Partner countries have provided Ukraine with EUR 2 billion in aid in the first year of the Drone Coalition initiative, both in the form of UAVs themselves and in the form of financial support for the purchase of Ukrainian and foreign-made drones, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on its website on Wednesday.

"The drone coalition has brought us closer to our goal of an asymmetric advantage over the Russians on the battlefield this year. The fruitful work of partner countries within this initiative throughout this time is a testament to their integrity and leadership. And also their willingness to help increase the number of successful operations of the Defense Forces using these drones," said Kateryna Chornohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization.

Over the course of a year of the coalition's work, EUR 176 million have been accumulated in the Common Fund, to which coalition members contribute. Two tenders were held within the framework of the Joint Fund, which is a tool for finding innovative solutions that can be scaled up to create an asymmetric advantage over the enemy on the battlefield.

"As a result of the first tender, five FPV suppliers were selected, who will supply a total of 30,000 drones to Ukraine over the next six months. The second tender focused on improved FPV and interceptor drones to enhance the fight against enemy attack drones. For the first time, Ukrainian manufacturers were able to participate in the competition, and almost 20 Ukrainian companies were selected as a result," the message says.

The third tender is now open for bids and will run until March 17. It is for a tactical-grade multi-rotor ISR that will help the Defence Forces have better situational awareness.

Tags: #drone #defense_ministry_of_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

09:32 18.02.2025
Woman, two children injured as result of Russian UAV attack in Kirovohrad region – authorities

Woman, two children injured as result of Russian UAV attack in Kirovohrad region – authorities

09:41 14.02.2025
Zelenskyy: Significant damage inflicted to shelter of 4th power unit of Chornobyl NPP by enemy drone with high-explosive warhead

Zelenskyy: Significant damage inflicted to shelter of 4th power unit of Chornobyl NPP by enemy drone with high-explosive warhead

10:04 04.02.2025
Defense forces shoot down 37 out of 65 enemy drones at night, 28 lost locally

Defense forces shoot down 37 out of 65 enemy drones at night, 28 lost locally

13:57 29.01.2025
Finland develops extended-range drone for Ukraine

Finland develops extended-range drone for Ukraine

18:22 27.01.2025
Tractor driver killed in enemy drone attack on Kherson region

Tractor driver killed in enemy drone attack on Kherson region

19:20 16.01.2025
Russian experimental reconnaissance drone Merlin shot down in sky over Ukraine

Russian experimental reconnaissance drone Merlin shot down in sky over Ukraine

11:27 14.01.2025
Invaders hit Kupyansk: pensioner killed – regional authorities

Invaders hit Kupyansk: pensioner killed – regional authorities

12:18 08.01.2025
Russians kill two people in Kherson region on Wed – region’s head

Russians kill two people in Kherson region on Wed – region’s head

14:28 30.11.2024
At least seven people injured by drone in Kherson, two more injured in suburbs – authorities

At least seven people injured by drone in Kherson, two more injured in suburbs – authorities

15:58 08.11.2024
Occupiers kill civilian in Kherson region by dropping explosive from drone

Occupiers kill civilian in Kherson region by dropping explosive from drone

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy tells Slovenian PM plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine to be prepared in coming weeks

USA may resume aid to Ukraine if confidence-building measures taken – Volz

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss vision of future security architecture

One person killed in Odesa due to Russian UAV attack

Some 115 Russian UAVs shot down overnight

LATEST

Kyiv officially applies for status of UNESCO City of Music

Zelenskyy tells Slovenian PM plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine to be prepared in coming weeks

USA may resume aid to Ukraine if confidence-building measures taken – Volz

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss vision of future security architecture

Poroshenko presents security strategy for Ukraine, EU to EPP leaders, European Parliament deputies

More than 7,000 bodies of Ukrainian defenders returned – Yusov

Defense Ministry modernizing defense procurement in accordance with NATO standards

Some 3,000 residents remain in Pokrovsk, people being evacuated

Invaders lose 1,250 servicemen in past day

NATO foreign ministers to meet on April 3-4

AD