Drone coalition receives over EUR 2 bln in partner assistance during year of operations – Defense Ministry

Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

Partner countries have provided Ukraine with EUR 2 billion in aid in the first year of the Drone Coalition initiative, both in the form of UAVs themselves and in the form of financial support for the purchase of Ukrainian and foreign-made drones, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on its website on Wednesday.

"The drone coalition has brought us closer to our goal of an asymmetric advantage over the Russians on the battlefield this year. The fruitful work of partner countries within this initiative throughout this time is a testament to their integrity and leadership. And also their willingness to help increase the number of successful operations of the Defense Forces using these drones," said Kateryna Chornohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization.

Over the course of a year of the coalition's work, EUR 176 million have been accumulated in the Common Fund, to which coalition members contribute. Two tenders were held within the framework of the Joint Fund, which is a tool for finding innovative solutions that can be scaled up to create an asymmetric advantage over the enemy on the battlefield.

"As a result of the first tender, five FPV suppliers were selected, who will supply a total of 30,000 drones to Ukraine over the next six months. The second tender focused on improved FPV and interceptor drones to enhance the fight against enemy attack drones. For the first time, Ukrainian manufacturers were able to participate in the competition, and almost 20 Ukrainian companies were selected as a result," the message says.

The third tender is now open for bids and will run until March 17. It is for a tactical-grade multi-rotor ISR that will help the Defence Forces have better situational awareness.